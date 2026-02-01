The Warriors announced Saturday that Curry (back) has progressed to on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.

Curry is still recovering from left sciatic nerve irritation and hasn't played since Dec. 4. The veteran swingman wasn't a regular part of the rotation before the injury, so he isn't guaranteed to see significant burn on a nightly basis when he returns. He's set to be re-evaluated during the All-Star break, so his next opportunity to play will come Feb. 19 against Boston.