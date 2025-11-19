Curry (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Heat.

After tweaking his ankle during Tuesday's loss to the Magic, Curry is officially dealing with right ankle soreness and will be held out Wednesday. Because the Warriors aren't calling this a sprain, fantasy managers can assume that he will be day-to-day going forward. Golden State will be very shorthanded against Miami, and Jimmy Butler (back), Buddy Hield (illness) and Draymond Green (illness) are all iffy to suit up.