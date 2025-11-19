Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out against Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Heat.
After tweaking his ankle during Tuesday's loss to the Magic, Curry is officially dealing with right ankle soreness and will be held out Wednesday. Because the Warriors aren't calling this a sprain, fantasy managers can assume that he will be day-to-day going forward. Golden State will be very shorthanded against Miami, and Jimmy Butler (back), Buddy Hield (illness) and Draymond Green (illness) are all iffy to suit up.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Surpasses VC during Tuesday's loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Rare dud in blowout win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 49 points in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Vintage outing in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Held to 11 points in return•