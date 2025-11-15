Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 49 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry popped off for 49 points (16-26 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 109-108 win over the Spurs.
This was Curry's second straight 40-plus point performance, putting him in the elite company of LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back 40-plus point performances at age 37 or older. This was also the 44th, 40-plus point performance of Curry's career since his 30th birthday, tying him with Jordan for the most 40-plus point performances after the age of 30.
