Sarr generated 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes of Wednesday's 135-112 loss to Houston.

Sarr delivered a second consecutive double-double, following up Monday's 15-point, 15-rebound outing with a 25-point outburst. The second-year center had hit the 25-point milestone twice in 11 games before Wednesday's outing. On the year, Sarr is averaging 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 blocks per game.