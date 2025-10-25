Sarr closed with 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 117-107 win over the Mavericks.

The second-year center came one board short of posting his second straight double-double to begin the season, and he complemented his scoring and rebounding with a strong defensive effort. Sarr, the second overall pick in the 2024 Draft, is a key part of the Wizards' rebuild, and he's showing early signs of taking a big step forward in his second NBA campaign.