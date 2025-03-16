Sarr recorded 34 points (12-28 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 victory over the Nuggets.

Sarr provided a full stat line while contributing a team- and career-high mark in points. Moreover, the rookie made a career-high five three-pointers during an efficient outing from beyond the arc. The big man has improved as a three-point shooter since the All-Star break, during which he has shot 37.7 percent from downtown on 5.9 attempts per game. Additionally, Sarr has now reached double-digit points in seven of his last nine appearances, averaging 16.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks across 27.7 minutes per contest in that nine-game span.