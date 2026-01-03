Sarr logged 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and five steals over 29 minutes during the Wizards' 119-99 win over the Nets on Friday.

Sarr was responsible for five of the Wizards' 10 blocked shots during Friday's win, and the second-year center has recorded at least four blocks in four of his last six outings. He is now averaging 2.4 blocks per game, which leads the league among qualified players ahead of Jay Huff (2.3) and Isaiah Stewart (2.0). In his second NBA season, Sarr is averaging 17.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 threes over 28.4 minutes per game while connecting on 50.4 percent of his field-goal attempts.