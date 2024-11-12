Sarr supplied five points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 28 minutes during Monday's 107-92 loss to the Rockets.

Sarr continues to make an impact as a defender and rebounder for the Wizards, but at the same time, his scoring woes can't be overlooked. The rookie is averaging 9.2 points per game while shooting an abysmal 33 percent from the field. Fantasy managers will probably continue to trust him given his youth and the growing pains of a rookie year, but his first nine games in the NBA confirm what the scouts acknowledged in the pre-draft process that his offensive game was way behind his defensive contributions.