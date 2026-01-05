Kispert has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to left hamstring injury management.

Kispert had missed 10 consecutive games earlier this season due to a fractured right thumb, only to strain his left hamstring in his return to action in a Dec. 23 loss to the Hornets. He proceeded to miss the Wizards' next five games before he was cleared to play in the team's 141-115 loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday, when he posted 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one rebound in 18 minutes. Kispert appears to have avoided any setbacks coming out of that contest, but the Wizards will nonetheless exercise some caution with him coming off the injury and will hold him out Tuesday for the front end of a back-to-back set. Kispert will likely be available to play Wednesday in Philadelphia, however.