The Mavericks traded Russell (illness) to the Wizards on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Anthony Davis (finger), Jaden Hardy and Dante Exum (knee) were also sent to the Wizards for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley, two first-round picks and three second-round picks.

Russell fell out of Dallas' rotation and hasn't seen the floor since Jan. 10, so the writing has been on the wall. He joins a Washington squad that has two promising point guards in Tre Johnson (ankle) and Bub Carrington, while Trae Young (knee) remains without a timetable to return. From a fantasy perspective, a change of scenery can only help Russell, but it's hard to get excited about this landing spot for the veteran. He can be considered questionable to debut Thursday against the Pistons.