Avdija (heel) is questionable to play Sunday against the Cavaliers.
Avdija was a late scratch shortly before Friday's game against the Thunder, so the questionable tag is not surprising here. He's been a regular starter for the Wizards all season long, and if the can't go Sunday, then the likes of Corey Kispert and Bilal Coulibaly could be in line for a more significant role.
