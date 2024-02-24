Watch Now:

Avdija (heel) is questionable to play Sunday against the Cavaliers.

Avdija was a late scratch shortly before Friday's game against the Thunder, so the questionable tag is not surprising here. He's been a regular starter for the Wizards all season long, and if the can't go Sunday, then the likes of Corey Kispert and Bilal Coulibaly could be in line for a more significant role.

