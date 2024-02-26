Kuzma logged 27 points (10-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Kuzma has had a few ups and downs, but so far, he's probably been the lone Washington player who has lived up to expectations in what has been a dreadful season for the franchise. The move of Jordan Poole to the second unit has placed Kuzma as the team's primary offensive weapon, and the forward is averaging 24.0 points per game since the All-Star break.