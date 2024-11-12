Kuzma notched 18 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 107-92 loss to the Rockets.

Kuzma finally returned to the hardwood after a five-game absence and was one of the Wizards' main offensive weapons despite the 15-point defeat. Kuzma has been struggling from the floor to open the season, as he's made just 34.3 percent of his shots thus far. That's not going to cut it on a long-term scenario, even if he's scoring enough to offset the lack of efficiency.