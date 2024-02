Kuzma logged 31 points (12-25 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 130-110 loss to Denver.

Kuzma posted his first double-double since Jan. 29 and continues to rack up his strong play on the offensive end. Over his last 10 appearances, Kuzma is averaging 23.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, and he is firmly entrenched as Washington's most productive offensive threat.