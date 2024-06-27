George was selected by the Wizards with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Knicks (via Dallas) initially owned the pick before the Wizards offered up the No. 26 pick and the No. 51 pick in order to move up two spots, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. George averaged 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game as a freshman at Miami last season and was somewhat of a surprising one-and-done player. At 6-7 with a 6-10 wingspan, George has intriguing size and length, and he hit better than 40 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes last season. With that said, he's ultimately a project player at this stage, so Washington is a decent landing spot.