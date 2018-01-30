Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Gains job security at point guard

Satoransky could be in line for an extended run as the Wizards' starting point guard with John Wall (knee) set to undergo a cleanup procedure Wednesday that will sideline him for the next 6-to-8 weeks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Making his first start in place of Wall in Saturday's win over the Hawks, Satoransky turned in a quality outing with 11 points, seven assists and three rebounds in 21 minutes, but he was perhaps overshadowed by backup Tim Frazier, who tallied four points, a season-high 14 assists, four rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 27 minutes. It looks like the two point guards could share the minutes fairly equitably over the next several weeks, but the absence of Wall nonetheless enhances Satoransky's fantasy outlook. He makes for a worthy pickup in mid-sized or deeper settings.