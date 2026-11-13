Johnson amassed 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 144-140 double-overtime loss to Detroit.

Johnson continues to play a sizeable role for Washington, having now logged at least 27 minutes in five straight games. Although his production has been inconsistent, he definitely doesn't lack confidence when it comes to shooting the basketball. He isn't someone who needs to be rostered in all standard leagues, but for those simply needing points and threes, you could do worse.