Johnson supplied 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 27 minutes during Friday's 139-132 loss to the Hawks.

Johnson poured in a season-high 23 points, just the second time all season that he has eclipsed 20 points. While the scoring was nice, a distinct lack of peripheral stats continues to be an issue for Johnson. In eight appearances thus far, he has averaged 10.3 points and 1.6 three-pointers in 20.8 minutes per game, while also adding just 0.6 assists and 0.3 steals.