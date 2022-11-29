Carey finished with 29 points (13-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block across 31 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Skyhawks.

Carey has moved between the NBA and the G League of late, but there's no question he can produce on a more steady basis when playing for the Go-Go. Carey has made seven appearances with Capital City during the Showcase Cup and is averaging 20.3 points with 10.0 rebounds per contest.