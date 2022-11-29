Carey finished with 29 points (13-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block across 31 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Skyhawks.
Carey has moved between the NBA and the G League of late, but there's no question he can produce on a more steady basis when playing for the Go-Go. Carey has made seven appearances with Capital City during the Showcase Cup and is averaging 20.3 points with 10.0 rebounds per contest.
More News
-
Wizards' Vernon Carey: Called up by Wizards•
-
Wizards' Vernon Carey: Records another double-double•
-
Wizards' Vernon Carey: Records double-double•
-
Wizards' Vernon Carey: Goes for 25 points in win•
-
Wizards' Vernon Carey: Sent back to G League•
-
Wizards' Vernon Carey: Could play decent amount Thursday•