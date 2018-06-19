2018 Outlook: Cam Newton

Cam Newton proved last year that he's one of the better Fantasy quarterbacks in the league. Now he'll get the chance to improve under the guidance of veteran offensive coordinator Norv Turner. Newton could use it -- he has one season with 25-plus touchdown passes and one with more than 4,000 passing yards. If Turner figures out a way for Newton to become more efficient while also utilizing his rushing skills, we could wind up with another MVP-caliber season. Newton will have to fend off injuries and develop more consistency because he has posted six games with 20-plus Fantasy points in each of his past two seasons. Adding rookie D.J. Moore to his receiving corps will help. While it's not a cinch Newton will come through in either of those categories, the reality is that his Round 7 price tag eliminates much of the risk. If you can take him then, particularly after the likes of Deshaun Watson and Drew Brees, then you're doing fine.