2018 Outlook: Carlos Henderson

2018 fantasy player outlook for Carlos Henderson, WR, Broncos

Carlos Henderson will compete to be a reserve receiver for the Broncos this season behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, but he has plenty of competition for playing time heading into training camp. Behind Thomas and Sanders, the Broncos also have rookies in Courtland Sutton and Daesean Hamilton, as well as Jordan Taylor. A third-round pick last year, Henderson missed his entire rookie season with a thumb injury. He has to prove he's better than the rookies for the No. 3 job, and Henderson could be worth a late-round pick in deeper Fantasy leagues. Case Keenum taking over as the starting quarterback for the Broncos should help the passing game, and Henderson could have sleeper appeal in deeper formats if he wins the No. 3 job.

