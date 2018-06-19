2018 Outlook: Clive Walford

Clive Walford could end up as the starting tight end for the Jets this season after the Raiders released him in March. The Jets claimed Walford off waivers, and he could be the replacement for the departed Austin Seferian-Jenkins. Walford struggled in three seasons in Oakland, and his worst year was 2017 when he had just nine catches for 80 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets. With the Jets, Walford could be the recipient of Seferian-Jenkins' production from last year, which was 50 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns on 74 targets. Keep an eye on Walford's role in training camp, but even if he does start for the Jets he should only be drafted with a late-round pick in deep Fantasy leagues.