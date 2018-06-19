2018 Outlook: Donte Moncrief

2018 fantasy player outlook for Donte Moncrief, WR, Jaguars

Can Donte Moncrief adequately replace Allen Robinson in Jacksonville? Sure, that sounds kind of funny since you don't think of Moncrief as quite as good as Robinson, but he's a big-bodied wideout with a knack for scoring touchdowns. The assumption is Moncrief could be in position to have a boatload of targets, but big numbers will be hard for him to come by in Jacksonville since they've got a run-centric offense with Blake Bortles under center. Robinson's situation, by comparison, is way better. Moncrief is no better than a late-round flier in PPR formats.

