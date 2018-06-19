2018 Outlook: Jehu Chesson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jehu Chesson, WR, Chiefs
Jehu Chesson will again be a reserve receiver for the Chiefs this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Chesson played sparingly as a rookie in 2017 with just two catches on four targets in 12 games, and the Chiefs have plenty of talented receivers ahead of Chesson on the depth chart with Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Chris Conley. Ignore Chesson in all leagues on Draft Day.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...