2018 Outlook: Jehu Chesson

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jehu Chesson, WR, Chiefs

Jehu Chesson will again be a reserve receiver for the Chiefs this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Chesson played sparingly as a rookie in 2017 with just two catches on four targets in 12 games, and the Chiefs have plenty of talented receivers ahead of Chesson on the depth chart with Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Chris Conley. Ignore Chesson in all leagues on Draft Day.

