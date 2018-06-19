2018 Outlook: Lions DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Lions DST
Despite finishing as one of the better DSTs in Fantasy last year, the Lions brought in former Patriots defensive playcaller Matt Patricia to overhaul their defense. He's tasked with finding ways to improve a unit that recorded 19 interceptions, five defensive touchdowns and 35 sacks but still let up 23.5 points per game. Expect the Lions to take a step back this season - not only is Aaron Rodgers healthy for the Packers but Kirk Cousins joined the Vikings and the Bears offense is expected to improve. The Lions also have games against the Rams, Panthers, 49ers, Cowboys and Patriots. A loaded slate with a first-year head coach suggests some bumps in the road. Let someone else take a chance on the Lions DST on Draft Day.
