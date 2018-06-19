2018 Outlook: Patriots DST

The Patriots DST had a down season in 2017, but the unit will look to rebound this year. New England has a new defensive coordinator after Matt Patricia left to become the head coach in Detroit, and linebackers coach Brian Flores will now assume the play-calling duties on that side of the ball. The Patriots added some talent on defense with the addition of Jason McCourty in the secondary, Adrian Clayborn and Danny Shelton on the defensive line and Cordarrelle Patterson should also help in the return game. While New England was good in points allowed - No. 5 in the NFL - the Patriots were middle of the road in sacks (42) and interceptions (12). Since Bill Belichick is still at the helm, look for the New England defense to improve in 2018, which will make the Patriots DST a unit to target once again with a late-round pick. It also helps that the Patiots play in the same division with the Dolphins, Bills and Jets, and all three of those teams should be offensively challenged once again in 2018.