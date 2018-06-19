2018 Outlook: Randy Bullock

2018 fantasy player outlook for Randy Bullock, K, Bengals

It's assumed Randy Bullock will open the season as the Bengals' kicker, but he'll probably end up with some competition for the gig. That seems a bit strange considering how Bullock nailed 90 percent of his field goal tries, missing two extra points along the way, but the Bengals haven't had a reliable leg for several years and Bullock has bounced between Houston, New York and Cincinnati. Plus, the Bengals have attempted 35 or more field goals once in the last five seasons. You could find better kickers with your last pick on Draft Day.

