2018 Outlook: Rhett Ellison

2018 fantasy player outlook for Rhett Ellison, TE, Giants

Rhett Ellison will be the No. 2 tight end for the Giants this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues in that role. Ellison just set career highs in catches (24), yards (235) and touchdowns (two), but he's behind Evan Engram on the depth chart and won't be a focal point of the passing game. Ignore Ellison in all leagues on Draft Day

