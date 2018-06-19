2018 Outlook: Samaje Perine

2018 fantasy player outlook for Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins

Samaje Perine had a disappointing rookie season in 2017, and it will be hard for most Fantasy owners to trust him as anything more than a reserve option, especially after Washington drafted Derrius Guice in Round 2. Perine will enter training camp trying to prove he's the No. 2 running back in a competition that will include Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson, although Thompson's role should be solified. In 2017, with Kelley and Thompson battling injuries, Perine led the team in carries and rushing yards, but he only managed three games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. He also struggled with a fumble problem early in the year. We'll see how the Redskins plan to use Perine in a reserve role behind Guice, and he's worth keeping an eye on in training camp. We'd invest only a late-round pick on Perine in all formats as long as he's No. 2 on the depth chart, and hopefully his sophomore campaign in 2018 is better than his rookie performance last year.

