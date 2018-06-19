2018 Outlook: Stephen Hauschka

2018 fantasy player outlook for Stephen Hauschka, K, Bills

Given Buffalo's offensive woes in 2017, Bills kicker Stephen Haushka had a better year than most expected. He was 29-of-33 on field goals, including seven of at least 50 yards, and he made all 29 extra points. For Fantasy owners, he scored at least eight points in a standard league in nine games, including eight with at least 10 points. He might not be drafted as a starting option in the majority of leagues this year, especially with Buffalo getting a new starting quarterback with Tyrod Taylor now in Cleveland, but Hauschka is an excellent streaming option and bye-week replacement given his track record in Buffalo and Seattle over the past five years. He has made at least 29 field goals and 29 extra points in every season over that span.

