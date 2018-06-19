2018 Outlook: Tavarres King
2018 fantasy player outlook for Tavarres King, WR, Vikings
Tavarres King will compete for a role as a reserve receiver for the Vikings, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He spent 2017 with the Giants, and he made the biggest impact of his five-year career with the team dealing with injuries to Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall. Still, he managed just 18 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns, and he won't gain much production as long as Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are healthy. Ignore King in the majority of leagues on Draft Day
