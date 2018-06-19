2018 Outlook: Terrance West

2018 fantasy player outlook for Terrance West, RB, FA

Terrance West is looking for a new team after spending most of three seasons with the Ravens. He bottomed out last year (3.5 yards per carry) before hurting his calf and missing 11 games. West has an uphill climb to land a starting job again -- until that happens, Fantasy owners shouldn't bother having him on rosters.

