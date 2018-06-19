2018 Outlook: Trey Burton

Trey Burton should be considered a breakout candidate with his move to Chicago from Philadelphia as a free agent this offseason. Burton will be the featured tight end in coach Matt Nagy's offense, and he was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City last season, which had Travis Kelce in that role. Burton has proven to be a good Fantasy tight end whenever he got the chance for a featured role in place of an injured Zach Ertz. That happened twice in 2017 when Ertz was out in Week 9 against Denver and Week 14 against the Rams. Against the Broncos, Burton had two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Against the Rams, Burton had five catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. And in Week 2 of the 2016 season with Ertz out, Burton had five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against the Bears. Burton has top-10 potential, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in the majority of leagues