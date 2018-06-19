2018 Outlook: Zach Miller

2018 fantasy player outlook for Zach Miller, TE, FA

Zach Miller's career is expected to be over after suffering a major leg injury last October. While it would be great to see him back on the field again, the likelihood of him putting up big stats is almost nil. Trey Burton and Adam Shaheen figure to be the Bears top tight ends this fall.

