2019 Outlook: Brandon Lafell

2019 fantasy player outlook for Brandon Lafell, WR, OAK

Brandon LaFell will look to prove he can still play in the NFL after ending 2018 on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles. He's also a free agent, so a team will have to sign him and give him a chance as a reserve receiver. LaFell, 32, finished last year with Oakland and appeared in just six games. Keep an eye on his health and where he signs, but LaFell is not worth drafting in any leagues this season.

Our Latest Stories