2019 Outlook: Brice Butler
2019 fantasy player outlook for Brice Butler, WR, MIA
Brice Butler will compete for a role as a reserve receiver for the Dolphins, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. In six seasons in the NFL with three different teams (Oakland, Dallas and Miami), Butler has never had more than 21 catches, 317 yards or three touchdowns in any year. He should not be drafted in any formats.
