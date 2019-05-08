2019 Outlook: Devonta Freeman

The Case For: Tevin Coleman is gone, leaving Freeman in a committee with Ito Smith. I still expect Freeman to be the lead back, and Freeman has already shown us he can be really good in a committee. In 2016 he only had 227 carries and still topped 1,500 total yards and scored 13 touchdowns. I expect the Falcons defense to bounce back, which will make the Falcons more run-heavy than they were last year. Freeman has the potential to be a top-10 back once again. ... The Case Against: Freeman has only played 16 games in the past two seasons combined. He's had multiple knee injuries and he's also had more than one concussion. This is going to be a committee and a fairly even split as the Falcons try to keep Freeman healthy.