2019 Outlook: Devonta Freeman
2019 fantasy player outlook for Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
The Case For: Tevin Coleman is gone, leaving Freeman in a committee with Ito Smith. I still expect Freeman to be the lead back, and Freeman has already shown us he can be really good in a committee. In 2016 he only had 227 carries and still topped 1,500 total yards and scored 13 touchdowns. I expect the Falcons defense to bounce back, which will make the Falcons more run-heavy than they were last year. Freeman has the potential to be a top-10 back once again. ... The Case Against: Freeman has only played 16 games in the past two seasons combined. He's had multiple knee injuries and he's also had more than one concussion. This is going to be a committee and a fairly even split as the Falcons try to keep Freeman healthy.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...