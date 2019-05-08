2019 Outlook: Doug Martin

The Raiders brought back Doug Martin following the injury to Isaiah Crowell (Achilles), and he's expected to be the backup to rookie Josh Jacobs this season. But with Jalen Richard also taking away touches, especially on passing downs, Martin should have a limited role in 2019. It will likely take an injury to Jacobs for Martin to have Fantasy relevance, but that's what happened to him in 2018 when he took over for Marshawn Lynch for the final 10 games of the season after Lynch (groin) went on injured reserve. In those 10 games, Martin scored at least 12 PPR points in four outings, including two consecutive 100-yard outings to close the year. If you want to handcuff Jacobs with Martin, do so with a late-round pick in deeper leagues, but we don't recommend drafting Martin in most formats.