2019 Outlook: Garrett Celek

2019 fantasy player outlook for Garrett Celek, TE, SF

Garrett Celek will again be the No. 2 tight end for the 49ers this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He was the No. 2 tight end in 2018 behind George Kittle, but he only had three games where he caught passes. Celek is not worth drafting in any leagues, and he could also lose playing time to rookie Kaden Smith during the year.

