2019 Outlook: Giorgio Tavecchio

2019 fantasy player outlook for Giorgio Tavecchio, K, ATL

Giorgio Tavecchio replaces Matt Bryant as the Falcons' kicker in 2019. This comes after he replaced an injured Bryant last year and nailed 100 percent of his kicks including two 50-yarders. Fantasy fans might be a little uneasy trusting Tavecchio -- the guy has been a preseason cut by the 49ers, Packers, Lions, Raiders and even the Falcons from 2012 through 2018 -- but the Falcons have attempted at least 31 field goals in four of their last five seasons. That's a lot of three-pointers. Tavecchio isn't a bad kicking option to begin the season.

