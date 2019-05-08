2019 Outlook: Michael Crabtree

2019 fantasy player outlook for Michael Crabtree, WR, BAL

Michael Crabtree is looking for a place to play after bottoming out in Baltimore's offense in 2018. Considered one of the league's better veteran route runners and end-zone sniffers, Crabtree sported five-year lows in catch rate and touchdowns in his age-31 season. It's going to take a new team with a great quarterback and a pass-happy offense for Crabtree to regain any semblance of his Fantasy value. Until then, hands off.

Our Latest Stories