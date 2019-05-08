2019 Outlook: Neal Sterling

2019 fantasy player outlook for Neal Sterling, TE, NYJ

Neal Sterling will compete to be the No. 2 tight end for the Jets this season. His main competition will come from Jordan Leggett, Eric Tomlinson and rookie Trevon Wesco as the backup to Chris Herndon, but even if Sterling earns that job, he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Ignore him on Draft Day in all formats.

