2019 Outlook: Peyton Barber

2019 fantasy player outlook for Peyton Barber, RB, TB

The Case For: Tampa Bay did not spend a draft pick on a running back. That leaves Barber and Ronald Jones as the main options for the starting role and I'm assuming you watched Jones play football last year. Barber should be the feature back in Bruce Arians' offense, which can be a very productive position.. ... The Case Against: Barber is the definition of "just a guy" and Jones is a former second round pick. Even if Barber wins this competition he's likely a flex at best. Also, don't be surprised if UDFA Bruce Anderson pushes both of these backs in camp.

