2019 Outlook: Phillip Lindsay

The Case For: Lindsay was phenomenal as a rookie, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, catching 75 percent of his targets and scoring 10 touchdowns. He showed big-play ability with three carries that went for more than 40 yards and had success inside the red zone as well with five touchdowns on six carries inside the 5. The Broncos were very successful running the football in 2018 and Lindsay was a big reason why. ... The Case Against: He still hasn't fully recovered from his wrist injury suffered at the end of the season, which only highlights the injury concern for a smaller back like Lindsay. It also seems very likely he'll remain in a committee; he only had three games last season with more than 15 carries. A non-workhorse on what looks like a below-average offense has to be remarkably efficient to be a top-15 running back. Lindsay was that in 2018, but it's a little scary counting on that again this year.