2019 Outlook: Rhett Ellison

2019 fantasy player outlook for Rhett Ellison, TE, NYG

Rhett Ellison will be the No. 2 tight end for the Giants this season behind Evan Engram, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. In 2018, Ellison had two games with at least 11 PPR points, but he's more of a blocker than a receiving threat. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

Our Latest Stories