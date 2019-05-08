2019 Outlook: Terrance Williams

2019 fantasy player outlook for Terrance Williams, WR, DAL

Terrance Williams is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if a team gives him a chance as a reserve receiver this year. He had a miserable 2018 campaign and appeared in just two games for Dallas due to a foot fracture and three-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The 29-year-old can still be a valuable commodity to a team, but his Fantasy value is limited. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

