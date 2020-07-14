Let's hope that Year 3 is the season that Derrius Guice has a breakout performance because his first two years in the NFL have been marred by injury. He should be Washington's lead running back, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 5 in all leagues. Just keep in mind that Washington has a crowded backfield with Adrian Peterson, Bryce Love, Peyton Barber, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, and Gibson or McKissic could be the best option on passing downs. And Guice has played just five games over two seasons because of multiple problems with his knees. He could be a standout running back if given a big role, but his value is somewhat capped if multiple backs are getting work. Guice should be drafted as a borderline starter/flex this year, and he could reap big rewards if healthy and given a heavy workload.