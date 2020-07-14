Stephen Hauschka should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy kicker on Draft Day, but he could be someone to add off the waiver wire during the season as a starter. He also has to prove he can beat out rookie Tyler Bass in training camp. The Bills offense should improve this season with the addition of Stefon Diggs, which could give Hauschka more scoring chances. But he has yet to make 30 field goals in any of his three seasons in Buffalo, and last season was his first with 30 PATs.
2020 Outlook: Stephen Hauschka
2020 fantasy player outlook for Stephen Hauschka, K, Buffalo Bills
