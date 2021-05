Alfred Morris remains a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can land a backup job somewhere this season. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. In 2020, Morris was a reserve with the Giants, and he appeared in nine games, scoring more than seven PPR points just once. It's doubtful Morris will get an increased opportunity this season barring an injury. Keep an eye on where Morris signs, but it would be surprising if Fantasy managers found him useful in 2021.