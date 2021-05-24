Despite only playing with Dak Prescott (ankle) for five games last season, Amari Cooper still had a standout campaign in 2020. He should continue to play at a high level this year, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 3 in all leagues as a borderline No. 1 Fantasy receiver. Cooper's 92 receptions in 2020 were a career high, and his 14.5 PPR points per game tied the second-best mark of his career. In his past three seasons with Dallas, Cooper has at least 75 catches, 1,005 yards and five touchdowns. With Prescott healthy in 2020, Cooper scored at least 16 PPR points in four of his first five games. Hopefully, that's the kind of production we get from Cooper this year with Prescott back under center.